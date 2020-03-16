In the classrooms and hallways of Sedge Garden Elementary School on Monday, cafeteria workers packed muffins, fruit and yogurt drinks into plastic bags and teachers began transferring their lesson plans onto digital platforms.
The typical joyful noise of hundreds of kids figuring out how to read and write and scampering on playground equipment was replaced with silence, the result of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order to shut down the state's public schools in an effort to stymie the spread of the new coronavirus.
The scene was similar in all the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as faculty and staff worked to make sure children were fed and learning could return on Thursday.
Officials had been spent the last week or so planning for some of the logistics involved with closing schools, said district spokesman Brent Campbell.
"In large part, we were prepared for this, and now we're implementing it," Campbell said. "We have all these different contingency plans in place but we've never had anything quite like this. We're piecing together all those plans together to make it fit."
On the meal front, all school cafeterias in the system were open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today for parents to pick-up breakfast and lunch, at the same time. The meals are free for children 18 and under. Adults can buy meals for $1 for breakfast and $2 for lunch.
School officials will close some sites Tuesday and open cafeterias in areas where they see the most need. About 30,000 schoolchildren qualify for free meals.
The system is also prepared to deliver meals at different sites, said Joanne Kirven, the assistant director of child nutrition. She encouraged people to check the school system's website for the latest information at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/115212.
"The key thing is that the goal posts are always moving," Kirven said.
Meanwhile, teachers reported to work to prepare for Thursday and the launch of e-learning, which will involve teaching students on digital platforms. The school system has conducted a technology audit to determine which students need loaner devices, such as Chromebooks and iPads, and who needs internet access through Hotspots.
Jamal Gerald and his nephew, Benji Gerald, 8, swung by the school Monday morning to pick up school supplies.
Gerald agreed with the decision to close schools for two weeks.
"It's all about everybody learning and everybody surviving," Gerald said.
The school board will meet in a specially called meeting today at 5 p.m. to discuss the system's response to the pandemic.
Since Sunday, between 10 to 15 staff members at central office have manned a hotline to answer such questions on meals and technology. That number is (336) 661-3128.
