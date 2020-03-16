Over the next two days, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will pass out more than 18,000 laptops and set up 4,000 mobile hotspots for school children to get them up to speed for Thursday's big move from brick-and-mortar to digital classrooms.
"The word of the week is unprecedented," said Sam Mills, the chief of staff for Superintendent Angela Hairston.
Mills gave an overview of what transpired among school officials over the last few days and a preview of what's ahead at a specially called meeting of the school board on Monday.
Though the spread of the new coronavirus has accelerated, school officials had enough time to put together a plan for feeding and educating 50,000-plus students in preparation for the statewide shutdown ordered by Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday. The implementation of that plan began Monday with more than 1,200 meals served at schools across the county. Mills said he expects the number of meals to increase with 16 buses set to head into the community at various sites.
School officials will close some sites Tuesday and open cafeterias in areas where they see the most need. The meals are free for children 18 and under. Adults can buy meals for $1 for breakfast and $2 for lunch.
Joanne Kirven, the assistant director of child nutrition, said plans are changing quickly as officials adjust to the needs of students.
She encouraged people to check the school system's website for the latest information at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/115212.
"The key thing is that the goal posts are always moving," Kirven said.
Meanwhile, teachers reported to work on Monday and will spend the next two days preparing to teach their classes remotely.
A survey that was finished before Monday's meeting gave a picture of the technological needs of students. The school system has 48,000 Chromebooks, so it has more than enough to loan to 18,000 students. The survey also showed a need for 4,000 mobile hotspots for students lacking wireless capability.
The board approved spending $1.2 million in federal funds for a 15-month contract with Kajeet for the mobile hotspots. The company specializes in servicing schools, with each hotspot including such features as filters and a control that cuts off wireless usage from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Kajeet requires a 12-month subscription for the hotspots, and the school board agreed that it would be worthwhile to provide wireless access once the pandemic subsides to students in need through the next school year.
The school system had $1.4 million in unused Title IV funds, a pot of federal money earmarked for technology.
Digital learning will be aimed at students from third through 12th grades. Students from kindergarten through second grade will have non-technical activities that students and their caregivers can do together.
"It won't be, 'Here's a packet of worksheets to turn back in when you're done,' " Mills said.
Since Sunday, between 10 and 15 staff members — including six Spanish speakers — at central office have manned a hotline to answer questions. The number of calls jumped from 661 calls on Sunday to 1,782 on Monday. The hotline will remain open for the duration of the shutdown. That number is (336) 661-3128.
The school board also approved giving Hairston the power to make some decisions on local policy that don't involve finances. Such decisions would include changes to the school calendar, teacher workdays and make-up work.
Malishai Woodbury, the school board chairman, asked the public for patience as the school system works through the challenges.
"If we continue to lift up one another and be patient and kind, I think we will excel beyond these stress points," she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.