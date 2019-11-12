Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is canceling all after-school events today because of the chance of winter weather and below freezing temperatures, the school district said in a statement.
The canceled events include athletic events, tutoring programs and rehearsals, the school district said.
After school childcare programs not administered by the school district, such as Alphabest, Imprints and YMCA programs, will operate as scheduled unless those organizations communicate different plans to parents.
"Student, staff and parent safety is of upmost importance, and we ask parents make arrangements now for any change this presents in your after school schedule," the school district said.
Today's forecast in Forsyth County calls for an 80% chance of rain, possibly mixing with snow with a high temperature of 38 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The wind speeds will reach near 14 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight's low temperature will be around 21 degrees amid mostly clear skies in Winston-Salem, the weather service said. The wind will gust as high as 24 mph.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight as scheduled, the school district said. The meeting will take place in the auditorium of the Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road.
