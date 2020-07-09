Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday that sends a message to the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper: Come up with a new set of reopening guidelines.
Since mid-June, the school district has been scrambling to draft plans that follow guidelines set forth by Cooper, with input from state health officials, for the safe reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year. Cooper asked schools to prepare for three different plans — one for minimal social distancing, one with moderate social distancing and one for remote learning.
On July 1, he was set to announce which plan schools should start the year with but delayed that announcement. The state's COVID-19 cases have continued to climb, with more than 79,000 known cases as of late Friday morning.
Based on Cooper's directive, local school officials came up with a few proposals that meet the guidelines. The plan for moderate social distancing is particularly challenging, calling for students to social distance in classrooms and on buses, requirements that present a host of cumbersome and expensive scenarios.
One plan for moderate social distancing, which the school district presented to a special committee of school board members, would cost $45 million — money the district says it does not have.
Superintendent Angela Hairston presented another plan on Tuesday, one that would not cost additional money. But it's a plan that most parents, students and staff members would find less than ideal as it involves limited bus transportation, remote instruction for students in grades 10-12 and daily in-person instruction for students in grades K-6.
Additionally, many staff members would have reassigned duties including screening students.
The school board has not voted on any reopening plans.
The resolution, in part, asks the state to "revise the proposed plans and directives so that they can be implemented safely, practicably and without requiring districts to expend additional local funds," provide additional money to implement the plans, be given flexibility to change the calendar to allow for remote learning and provide additional teacher allotments because of reduced classroom capacity.
The resolution also noted the expense of providing technology and training and the increased workload on teachers, which, the resolution read, "will likely lead to an increase in teacher turnover and a negative impact on students, families and the community."
Board Member Barbara Burke asked the district to come up with a new plan, one based on surveys that should be sent to parents and teachers.
The district, Hairston said, surveyed both groups in June.
"There's no way we can meet the requirements of the state and get every student in the building every day," Hairston said.
Once Cooper announces which plan schools should follow, the district will start reaching out to the community through focus groups and talk to teachers about their concerns.
The district will then come up with a plan that will go before the board of education for a vote.
The resolution passed, with Burke the lone "no" vote.
Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger said the resolution is a way for the state to hear the board's concerns and is a separate issue from which reopening plan the local district comes up with.
"We're talking about the board giving a message to the General Assembly and the governor about what our concerns are and does not define how we go forward from here," she said.
