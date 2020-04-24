Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that public schools in North Carolina will remain closed for the rest of the school year as the state continues to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
Remote learning will continue through the rest of the school year, which is scheduled to end in mid-June.
"This decision was not made lightly. We had high hopes that we could finish the school year like it was a regular school year but the virus tells us that it cannot be, and I know parents want us to keep the health and safety of their children as the No. 1 priority," Cooper said.
North Carolina joins 41 other states that have closed their schools for the remainder of the school year, according to Education Week.
Cooper ordered schools to close on March 15 until March 30 then extended the closure to May 15. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools moved to online learning on March 19.
The school system recently adopted "Flex Fridays," an assignment-free day meant to give students and parents a breather.
Superintendent Angela Hairston said the local district's focus remains on the health and safety of its staff and 55,000-plus students.
“While this is certainly not the way anyone wanted this school year to end, we knew this announcement was highly likely. Our teams have been putting together plans for the multiple things this announcement will impact. Now that we have some definitive guidance from the state, we can begin to implement those plans and finalize the year for our students, parents and staff," she said.
The local district has made no decision on what graduation ceremonies may look like. A Graduation Task Force, made up of students, parents, counselors and other school leaders, met Thursday for the first time to talk about possibilities for commencement ceremonies.
Committees and task forces have also been formed on such topics as summer learning programs and reopening school in the fall.
Cooper said Thursday that state school officials are also looking ahead to school reopening in August.
"We're thinking about spacing, common areas and hygiene," he said. "We will be looking at scientific data and facts."
Eric Davis, the State Board of Education Chairman, said education leaders are looking at a "jump start" program to start sometime before schools re-open that would focus on students in lower grades that may need help with literacy.
"Depending on funding, we hope to expand that to more grades," Davis said. "When we welcome students back to our schools, we will operate differently because the safety and security of your child and your child's teacher demand nothing less."
Cooper also announced a partnership with AT&T and Duke Energy Foundation to equip school buses with 180 hot spots. While Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have provided thousands of Chromebooks and hot spots, some counties have not had that capability, underscoring the digital divide in the state.
Davis said the state will continue to find ways to close the equity gap.
