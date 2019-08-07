Schools throughout the U.S. have been setting up teams to assess potential threats posed by students who display signs of violence like the former student who compiled a “hit list” years ago in high school and went on to fatally shoot nine people Sunday in Dayton, Ohio.
Despite consensus on the approach’s benefits, school officials say they are limited in what they can do by privacy concerns, a lack of resources and limits on what they can communicate once a student leaves school.
The gunman, Connor Betts, 24, was suspended for compiling a “hit list” and a “rape list” during his junior year at Bellbrook High School, former classmates told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity out of concern they might face harassment. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools wouldn’t comment and refused to release information about Betts, citing legal protections for student records.
The goal of screening programs at a growing number of schools is to not only flag and deal with threats raised by students, but also to track and manage any risk the student might pose to themselves and others. Under protocols endorsed by the Secret Service and the U.S. Department of Education, school districts are encouraged to set up a threat-assessment team including at least a school administrator, a mental-health professional such as a school psychologist, and a school resource officer or another law-enforcement representative.
The teams consider concerns raised by other students, school-community members and even people commenting anonymously through tip lines in some cases.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has had a threat-assessment protocol in place for more than 19 years.
Corliss Thompson-Drew, the director of psychological services for the school system, said that when a student makes a threat of violence toward someone or something, the protocol is for that threat to be reported to school administration.
Any staff member, student or others in a school can report a possible threat to a school principal.
That threat, for example, might be verbal, physical, or come in the form of drawings or a person with a weapon.
“Then at the school level, the school team will then meet and they will look at whatever the incident or the situation was, what was the threat that was made and explore that in light of the context,” Thompson-Drew said.
She explained that the context of the threat is important because people sometimes say, “I’m going to kill you,” but have no intent behind their statement.
“What we try to determine is what is the motivation, what is the intent,” she said. “To do that you have to look at the context of what has been said, what has happened. We look at the child’s background, history, all those kinds of things.”
She said it might be determined that a threat was made, perhaps in anger or frustration, but there was no intent to harm.
“It might rise to the level of some disciplinary action but not something that would rise, perhaps, to the level of something that is much more substantial,” she said.
For a substantial threat, where there is perhaps motivation, intent or means to harm someone, a two-person team from the school system’s student-services department, including a school psychologist, does a thorough threat assessment, Thompson-Drew said. The threat assessment includes gathering data from multiple sources, such as talking to teachers, the child’s parents and other individuals connected to the student.
“There is a lot of data that is gathered,” Thompson-Drew said.
In addition, instruments are administered to look at a child’s risk for violence along with coping skills.
The goal of this in-depth threat assessment, Thompson-Drew said, is to get a child off a path of violence and put supports in place for that child.
“Obviously, the child is acting in that way for some reason,” she said. “So it would be determining what that situation is, what that context is, making those changes so that the necessary support is in place, therefore, moving that child away from the trajectory of violence.”
She said that the school system continually assesses its protocol to keep it up to date in terms of such things as best practices and research.
She said that the school system tries to make sure that recommendations from assessment reports are followed. She added that school counselors have good relationships with their students and do a good job of following up where they can.
But, Thompson-Drew said, “we always need to look for improvement, particularly in how we are monitoring, whether or not recommendations and interventions were put into place and what was the outcome.”
For the 2019-2020 school year, the school system will work on putting in place a better tracking system.
“We see that as a need,” Thompson-Drew said. “How can we better track kids that have been referred for threat assessments?”
Schools are coming under pressure to have threat-assessment systems in place because of new state laws and court rulings that have held school systems liable, according to Stephen Brock, a professor at the School Psychology program at California State University, Sacramento.
Students who engage in threatening behaviors need to face consequences, but any disciplinary response must also be accompanied by intervention to deal with the root causes, Brock said.
Success stories cannot be discussed because of student confidentiality, he said, but he said interventions have prevented far more tragedies than those that have occurred.
Still, it remains unclear how widely the protocols have been implemented in communities around the country.
Security is a top priority everywhere, but cash-strapped schools need significant resources and commitment to set up effective prevention teams, said Joshua Starr, a former school superintendent and the current chief executive of PDK International, a professional organization for educators.
“Whether or not a school board or principal actually follows through, I don’t think anybody knows,” he said.