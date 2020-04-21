Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will have its annual Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This year’s fair will be hosted virtually.
The virtual career fair will be an online event in which hiring managers from all over the district and job seekers meet using chat rooms to exchange information about job openings. During registration, job seekers can upload resumes that will be shared with hiring managers. Candidates will be able to browse virtual “booths” and begin conversations with hiring managers. Each of the district’s 81 schools and all district departments will have their own “booth.”
The district has partnered with online event producer Brazen. WS/FCS will host three simultaneous sessions, which include managers from Operations/Central Office, Elementary, and Secondary Schools. Open positions vary and include teachers, teacher’s assistants, HVAC, plumbers, mechanics, bus drivers, social workers, speech pathologists, Child Nutrition, maintenance, groundskeeping, custodial, clerical, teachers for Exceptional Children, school psychologists and more.
Anyone interested is encouraged to have their resume’ ready and pre-register by visiting the Careers page on the district website. There are access links to all three sessions. Candidates can sign up to attend multiple sessions. Candidates are also able to sign up and join in the fair until the event ends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.