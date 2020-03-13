The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system has plans in place to feed approximately 30,000 students who qualify for free meals should schools close because of the new coronavirus, the district's Chief Operating Officer, Lauren Richards, said.
As of Friday afternoon, the school system had canceled all extracurricular activities, such as sports and high school proms, but opted to keep schools open for classes. Many of the students who receive free meals only eat at school, Richards said, so the system is planning to use emergency money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide meals.
The district has 39 schools where all students can get free breakfast and lunch because of income levels in their communities. During the summer and when emergencies close schools, the USDA allows districts to open those 39 schools in order to feed anyone in the community between the ages of 0 and 18, Richards said.
It is unclear whether Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will close because of the COVID-19 outbreak in North Carolina. The school system has remote learning plans in place should physical classes be suspended.
Richards said there are also plans to deliver meals to students who can't get to campuses.
“We have vehicles available that we use for our summer mobile meals,” Richards said. “We’re assessing bus stops with a large number of students and some of those community locations we support in the summer.”
While the school system has some mobile meal locations in mind, Richards said the district wants to hear from anyone who has a suggestion about where schools should deliver meals.
Many schools in the county also have “backpack programs” in place. Bags or backpacks of food are sent home on weekends with students in need. Richards said the program will be in place should COVID-19 force a school closure, with backpacks available at schools in low-income areas and at mobile meal drop-offs.
Local food pantries, such as Second Harvest Food Bank, help supply the backpack programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.