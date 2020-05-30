Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education wants to know how the district's $14.3 million fund balance in 2018 shrunk by half by June 30, 2019, the end of its fiscal year.
The system's yearly audit, presented to the board earlier this month, showed that the school system spent $7.2 million in fund balance in the last fiscal year. The board had previously approved spending $2.2 million from the fund balance, but the district wound up spending an additional $5 million from that fund, mostly to cover payroll. By the end of last June, the fund balance was at $7.1 million, down from $16.2 million in 2017.
A fund balance is similar to a savings account. Government agencies tap into it with caution, and typically for one-time expenses.
April Bell of the auditing firm Dixon Hughes Goodman noted the drastic drop in the fund balance while talking to the board on Tuesday.
"What's important about that is that it doesn't put you in a great position going into fiscal year '20, the year you're finishing now, and into fiscal '21 as well," Bell said.
School board members expressed surprise and dismay at that finding and others in the audit. Typically when the finance department moves money from one account to another, a budget amendment comes before the board for a vote. The audit team told the board that they found no evidence that such procedures were followed.
"It should've shown up somewhere and we should've voted. That's correct?" board member Marilyn Parker asked Bell on Tuesday.
"Yes, that is typically what we see," Bell replied.
The fund balance finding was one of several issues that the audit team flagged. It also found that the capital outlay fund balance ended the fiscal year at a $1.4 million deficit, which is in violation of a state statute. That fund had almost $2 million in 2017 and was down to about $3,000 in 2018.
The capital outlay fund is used to buy land, buildings equipment and to improve school grounds.
The district also spent $1.2 million more than it had budgeted for special populations from the State Public School Fund and $51,913 more than it had appropriated for child nutrition.
In some cases, auditors flagged the same issues in 2018.
The finance department was also cited for the way it recorded some transactions and adjustments to its budget. Some of those transactions were not reviewed and did not include supporting documents as required, Bell said.
In its response to these findings, the school district said some of the mistakes were due to high turnover and employees who lacked the appropriate "skill set."
The finance department has had three directors since 2016. Chick Plunkett resigned in August 2016. Kim Slusher was named his replacement in November 2017 then resigned in May 2019.
Superintendent Angela Hairston, hired to replace Beverly Emory in August, 2019, hired Andrea Gillus to be the chief financial officer a few months later.
Only four board members remain from the period that was audited. Five new members were elected in November 2019.
Lida Calvert-Hayes, one the holdovers from the board, said she is concerned that money was spent without the board's knowledge.
"Based on the audit, it is clear that a portion of our fund balance was used inappropriately. There was a lot of transition during this time. I am extremely disappointed as I constantly asked at regular board meetings about the fund balance, as did several others. We were told details were forthcoming," she said.
Calvert-Hayes said she is comfortable moving forward with Hairston and Gillus.
"I can assure questions will be asked and answers received," she said.
The school board was not allowed to have a fund balance for years, according to Parker, who served four terms on the board and was appointed to the board in September, 2019 to fill the unexpired term of Lori Goins Clark.
"When we were able to have a fund balance, we were always very intentional about what we spent the fund balance for. We had a lot of discussion around that usually," Parker said. "So yes, it's very much surprising that any of the fund balance would be spent without the board having input into that."
