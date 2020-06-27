WSFCS
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will meet virtually in a specially called meeting beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The board is expected discuss school reopening options and is expected to take action on the adoption of the 2020-2021 calendar. A committee of Board of Education members has been looking at different reopening scenarios. 

The public can watch the meeting via WS/FCS Educational TV Cable 2 (Spectrum customers) or it can be watched live on the Cable 2 website.

