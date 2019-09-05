The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office had two schools, Ward Elementary and Clemmons Middle, in lockdown for a time on Thursday as officers investigated a report of shots fired.
An investigation showed that the gunshots were the sound of people target practicing on private property, and the lockdowns were lifted without incident.
The sheriff's office said lockdowns are one of the many tools school resource officers use to make sure that children are safe.
On Wednesday, in an unrelated incident, a 15-year-old student at Mount Tabor High School was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor. The student never displayed the gun or made threats, authorities said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.