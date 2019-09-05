The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office had two schools, Ward Elementary and Clemmons Middle, in lockdown for a time on Thursday as officers investigated a report of shots fired.

An investigation showed that the gunshots were the sound of people target practicing on private property, and the lockdowns were lifted without incident.

The sheriff's office said lockdowns are one of the many tools school resource officers use to make sure that children are safe.

On Wednesday, in an unrelated incident, a 15-year-old student at Mount Tabor High School was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor. The student never displayed the gun or made threats, authorities said.

