A Davidson County Schools employee who had been helping with the county's food delivery program for students has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the school system.
On Wednesday, the school system said it became aware a the employee had been diagnosed with the disease, which is caused by the new coronavirus, but had not yet tested positive coronavirus. The employee is displaying the symptoms, leading to the diagnosis.
The employee last assisted with meal delivery on March 25 at Midway Elementary School. All of the person's close contacts have been identified, and the Davidson County Health Department is advising those people to self-quarantine.
The school system has cleaned and disinfected the areas where these people were working and says Midway Elementary School will continue to serve as a feeding site.
"Given what we know about this virus and its spread, it is safe to assume that, while this is our first reported case, it will likely not be our last," the school system said in a statement. "It is not our intention to cause panic or to overwhelm you with information. We continue to work in concert with the guidance and response efforts of state and local authorities."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.