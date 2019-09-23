A school bus carrying 35 students hit a parked pickup Monday as the bus was traveling in the 4600 block of Country Club Road and turning into a neighborhood, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at 3:12 p.m. when Adrienne Cuthrell, 54, was driving the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus #803, Winston-Salem police said. 

The bus was carrying the students from South Fork Elementary School when it collided with an unoccupied parked 2000 Ford-150 pickup, police said. The driver and the students were not injured.

Officers are investigating the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.

