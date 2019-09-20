A Davie County High School bus driver died Thursday afternoon after she suffered a medical emergency while she was taking students home, authorities said Friday.

Colleen Gaither, the driver, experienced the medical emergency about 3:35 p.m. on Farmington Road at the beginning of her bus route from Davie County High School, the Davie County Schools said in a statement. 

Gaither was approaching her first stop on Farmington Road when the medical emergency happened, said Jenni Pleasant, a spokeswoman for the Davie County Schools. 

The students on the bus noticed that something wasn't right with Gaither, some of them stopped the bus and assisted Gaither, Pleasant said in an email.

No students were injured, Pleasant said. 

Despite life-saving measures by medical personnel, Gaither died, the statement said. Gaither had worked for the Davie County Schools since 1977.

The students on the bus were taken home or picked up at the scene, the statement said.

The district's support staff was at Davie County High School Friday morning to provide counseling and support for students and staff, the statement said.

