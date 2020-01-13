A school bus carrying 13 students from East Forsyth Middle School hit a stopped car Monday afternoon in Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The incident happened at 2:43 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fanning Oaks Drive. The bus driver Marion Adelbert Beal, 74, attempted to travel around a 2007 Acura MDX, which had stopped in the road, Winston-Salem Police said.
Maria Del-Carmen Arellano-Olmedo, 31, was driving the car, police said. The bus had no damage, but the car sustained about $500 in damage, police said.
No charges have been filed, but officers are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this collision can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.