A school bus carrying 13 students from East Forsyth Middle School hit a stopped car Monday afternoon in Winston-Salem, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened at 2:43 p.m. in the 2500 block of Fanning Oaks Drive. The bus driver Marion Adelbert Beal, 74, attempted to travel around a 2007 Acura MDX, which had stopped in the road, Winston-Salem Police said.

Maria Del-Carmen Arellano-Olmedo, 31, was driving the car, police said. The bus had no damage, but the car sustained about $500 in damage, police said.

No charges have been filed, but officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this collision can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments