CLIMAX — A school bus accident this morning sent three students and a bus monitor to Moses Cone Hospital with minor injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just after 7:30 a.m. near N.C. 62 and Coltrane Mill Road as the bus was headed to Mell-Burton School, which partners with Guilford County Schools, according to district spokesman Janson Silvers.

Driver Arnold Davis, 83, of Greensboro was traveling east in a 2018 Thomas Built bus with six passengers — four students and two bus monitors, the patrol said.

Jessica Culler, 35, of High Point was traveling west in a 2007 Ford passenger car when her car crossed the center line and collided with the bus, a Highway Patrol spokesman said.

Her vehicle ended up in the road; the bus ran off the road and into a ditch.

Culler was charged with driving left of center, expired tag and inspection, the patrol said.

The fourth student was picked up by a different bus and taken to school, Silvers said.

Ages of the students involved in the accident were not immediately available from the school district.

The Mell-Burton School, which is run by nonprofit Youth Focus, is described as a day treatment program for middle and high school students with serious emotional and behavioral problems.

