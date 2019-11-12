The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education approved contracts Tuesday night for various projects and services, including several building projects that are part of the 2016 bond package approved by voters.
The board agreed to a $11.3 million contract with Blum Construction Co. of Winston-Salem to expand Easton Elementary School by adding two pre-kindergarten classrooms and building a new cafeteria. The expansion will increase the school’s capacity from 300 students to 550.
The board agreed to a $887,854 contract with New Atlantic Contracting of Winston-Salem to demolish the old Paisley school building. That work is necessary for the construction of the new Lowrance-Paisley Middle School on Grant Avenue.
The Lowrance-Paisley school will cost about $40.9 million, a school document shows. The money for the demolition is part of that budget.
The board agreed on plans for the addition and renovation of Philo-Hill Magnet Academy at 410 Haverhill St. The project would cost $17.09 million, and would take 20 to 24 months to complete.
The project is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2020.
The board also approved maintenance and building projects at six schools that will cost $4.32 million. The work will take place at Jefferson, Lewisville, Old Richmond, Piney Grove, Sedge Garden and Union Cross elementary schools.
Board members also approved:
A $121,810 contract with Cooperative Strategies of Dublin, Ohio, which will work with school administrators to review the school system’s neighborhood school-choice plan. Superintendent Angela Hairston said that officials with Cooperative Strategies will meet with school administrators on Nov. 15 to discuss the project. A $70,000 contract with MMG Solutions LLC to study the school system’s salaries for its classified employees such as secretaries, mechanics, plumbers and others. A contract with Communication Access Partners Inc. of Kernersville to provide Spanish and sign-language interpreters for the school district. Spanish interpreters will receive $47 per hour, and sign language interpreters will receive $57 per hour. A contract with Kerry Crutchfield, the district’s former chief financial officer, to provide consulting support and services to Freida Lashmit, the interim chief financial officer, and to a new chief financial officer, which the system will hire. The contract will pay Crutchfield $85 per hour for a maximum of 600 hours for his services.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The exterior of the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School share a common entry.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School features a shared entrance but separate reception desks.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The shared media center at the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The makers' space in the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School features wheeled carts loaded with supplies for non-traditional learning.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The makers' space in the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School features a production studio with green screen where students can produce videos.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School classrooms feature desks with two wheels which allow for ease of movement and magnetized, writable whiteboards for walls.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The makers’ space in the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School features tables where students can collaborate on non-traditional learning projects.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School classrooms feature desks with two wheels which allow for ease of movement, magnetized, writable whiteboards and touchscreen Promethean board which can be raised and lowered.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The middle school wing of the new Paisley IB Magnet School has lockers in the hall ways but the lockers are shorter and wider to hold a whole bookbag.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School classrooms feature magnetized, writable whiteboards for walls.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School classrooms feature desks with two wheels which allow for ease of movement.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School has collaborative learning spaces where students work outside the traditional classroom.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School has collaborative learning spaces where students work outside the traditional classroom.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School classrooms include touchscreen Promethean board which can be raised and lowered.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
A severe and profound classroom at Lowrance Middle School features lots of storage cubbies and space for wheelchairs to move easily through the room.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
A classroom at Lowrance Middle School is set with a kitchen, table, sofa and bedroom for occupational exercises.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
A classroom at Lowrance Middle School is set with a kitchen, table, sofa and bedroom for occupational exercises.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Severe and profound classrooms at the new Lowrance Middle School connect to a large bathroom and shower area.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School feature wide stairwells and more of them than the old school.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School features adjacent shop and technology labs where students can design projects on computers and build the physical project in the shop.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School features adjacent shop and technology labs where students can design projects on computers and build the physical project in the shop. Included in the lab is a 3-D printer and tables with writable surfaces.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School features adjacent shop and technology labs where students can design projects on computers and build the physical project in the shop. Included in the lab is a 3-D printer.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School includes a large auditorium suitable for drama, music and dance productions.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School includes a large auditorium suitable for drama, music and dance productions.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School's orchestra room
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School's band room
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School's chorus room
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School's dance studio
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
Paisley IB Magnet School's dance studio
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The gym at the new Paisley IB Magnet School.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The gym at the new Paisley IB Magnet School.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The gym at the new Paisley IB Magnet School.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The gym at Lowrance Middle School includes a large open space for storage and easy access to wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility equipment.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The gym at Lowrance Middle School includes a large open space for storage and easy access to wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility equipment.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The new cafeteria at the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School seats 400 and will be a shared space with students from both schools.
Paisley & Lowrance Schools
The cafeteria at the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School includes two serving lines and can accommodate 400 students at one time.
Konnoak Elementary School
Work continues on the new Konnoak Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in preparation for the first day of school.
Konnoak Elementary School
Work continues on the new Konnoak Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in preparation for the first day of school.
Konnoak Elementary School
The gymnatorium at the new Konnoak Elementary School has dividers that open into the cafeteria.
Konnoak Elementary School
The gymnatorium at the new Konnoak Elementary School.
Konnoak Elementary School
The gymnatorium at the new Konnoak Elementary School has dividers with a writable surface that open into the cafeteria.
Konnoak Elementary School
Each of the new Konnoak Elementary School classrooms include a collaboration table with a writable surface.
Konnoak Elementary School
Each of the new Konnoak Elementary School classrooms include a collaboration table with a writable surface.
Konnoak Elementary School
The new Konnoak Elementary School classrooms have desks with two wheels that allow for ease of movement; magnetized, writable whiteboards; and touchscreen Promethean boards that can be raised and lowered.
Konnoak Elementary School
The new Konnoak Elementary School was built with flex classroom spaces where classes can work outside the traditional classroom.
Konnoak Elementary School
The media center at the new Konnoak Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.
Konnoak Elementary School
The media center at the new Konnoak Elementary School.
Konnoak Elementary School
The media center at the new Konnoak Elementary School includes a large makers' space for collaborative learning and creating projects in a non-traditional classroom setting, Wednesday.
Konnoak Elementary School
The media center at the new Konnoak Elementary School includes a large makers' space for collaborative learning and creating projects in a non-traditional classroom setting.
Konnoak Elementary School
The cafeteria at the new Konnoak Elementary School features a large wall of windows to allow in natural light.
Konnoak Elementary School
The kitchen in the new Konnoak Elementary School is considerably larger than the one in the old school and features all new appliances and fixtures.
Konnoak Elementary School
The student level of the cafeteria at the new Konnoak Elementary School is set seven inches above that of the adult areas so servers and students are closer to the same level.
Konnoak Elementary School
The kitchen in the new Konnoak Elementary School is considerably larger than the one in the old school and features all new appliances and fixtures.
Konnoak Elementary School
The kitchen and serving line at the new Konnoak Elementary School is set seven inches below the level of the cafeteria so servers and students are closer to the same level.
Konnoak Elementary School
Work continues on the entrance to the new Konnoak Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 in preparation for the first day of school.
Konnoak Elementary School
The media center at the new Konnoak Elementary School.
