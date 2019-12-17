School board meetings will now be once a month beginning in January under a new policy approved Tuesday by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education at a specially called meeting.
Billed as an attempt to streamline meetings, the new policy will move the board meetings to the fourth Tuesday of each month, with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed an hour later by an open meeting that would include time set aside for public comment.
Currently, the board meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays, with public comments allowed at both meetings. Under the new policy, the second Tuesday will be a work session that consolidates various committee meetings on such things as curriculum and school grounds. It would not allow for public comment.
The move to one monthly school board meeting has raised some concerns about limiting public input. Board member Barbara Burke wanted to give the public more time to comment on the change before a vote.
At a meeting Dec. 10, she brought up the issue of getting more public input, extending the usual comment period from seven to 30 days. During Tuesday’s meeting, she expressed some frustration that her desire to better gauge public input was not carried out by the school system’s staff. “What we told the public matters and we need to be transparent,” Burke said.
Andrea Bramer joined Burke to vote against the new meeting policy. Burke said after the meeting that she’s not opposed to moving meetings to once a month. Her vote, she said, reflected her concern that the public was not given enough time consider the new schedule.
“I thought it was agreed (at the Dec. 10 meeting) that we’d give the public more time. I want to make sure we are transparent with our policy,” she said.
Other school board member said they will continue to listen to the public about the new meeting schedule, and if it doesn’t work out, they are open to making changes.
Based on the new policy, the first work session will be Jan. 14 and the next school board meeting will be Jan. 28.
