The State Bureau of Investigation has identified two Davidson County sheriff’s deputies involved in a fatal shooting after a chase through three counties last month.
Deputies Barry Lee Bartrug and Matthew Jacob Shelton fired their weapons after the driver tried to run the deputies over, authorities have said. John Mark Hendrick Jr., 32, who was a passenger in a stolen SUV, died from gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened on March 26. Charles Justin Boothe, the driver, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law-enforcement officer and fleeing to elude. He is in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $100,000. Boothe was also shot during the incident but had non-life threatening injuries.
SBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Williams said Bartrug and Shelton remain on administrative leave, pending the SBI investigation. He expects the investigation to conclude in mid-May. A final report will be sent to Garry Frank, the Davidson County district attorney. Frank will determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.
The chase started in Forsyth County about 3:05 a.m. A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons for speeding. The SUV had been reported missing from the Winston-Salem area. Boothe was behind the wheel and refused to stop, according to authorities.
The SUV had three people, including Boothe, Hendrick and an 18-year-old man in the back seat.
The chase headed east through Forsyth County. Then it went into High Point and into Greensboro, then south into Davidson County. The chase also went through both Thomasville and Lexington, where Davidson County sheriff’s deputies took over as the lead pursuers.
Williams said the 18-year-old passenger, whom he declined to identify, has not been charged in the incident.
The SBI is also still investigating another officer-involved shooting that happened on March 24 in Clemmons.
Four Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot Christopher Joel Mock, 45, who led deputies on a mile-long chase in Clemmons.
Mock was connected to the case of a missing woman, Toni Renee Hand, 46. Her body was found by Winston-Salem police officers that same day.
Mock had been dating Handy on and off for the past two years and had been seen driving Handy’s truck on March 24.
The deputies — M.M. Luffman, A.K. Mills, C.W. Nowlin and E.L. Rivera-Correa — are on administrative leave, pending the SBI investigation. Williams said the investigation should be completed in mid-May. A final report will be sent to Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, who will determine if the use of deadly force was justified.
