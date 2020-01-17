Only a day before it was to close, employees and guests at the Residence Inn on North Point Boulevard got word that the hotel won't close after all.
Management had hand-delivered letters to hotel guests on Thursday night giving them the abrupt notice that the extended-stay hotel was going to close down at noon on Saturday.
People started scrambling to find new places to live, and employees mourned the loss of their jobs.
The Journal posted an online story about the closure just before 1 p.m., but in the meantime, employees had learning that things had totally turned around:
The company that owns the hotel had a "savior" who came in and took care of an apparent financial difficulty that had set in motion the closure, said employees who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"We were all ecstatic," the employee said, adding that the word was immediately gotten out to the people staying at the hotel. "Everyone is thrilled and excited."
The hotel is owned and managed by Hotel Portfolio and Resorts, based in metropolitan Chicago. Calls to the corporate offices for comment were not immediately returned on Friday.
Sources had told the Journal that the owner had faced some kind of financial difficulty, but that could not be confirmed.
What is known is that both the Residence Inn on North Point Boulevard and another Residence Inn in South Bend, Ind., are collateral for loans taken out by the hotel owner in the amounts of about $5.5 million for the South Bend property and about $4.9 million on the Winston-Salem site.
The loans were cross-collateralized, meaning that default on either of them would be a default on the other. The document relating to the loans is on file at the Forsyth County Register of Deeds, and dated July 10, 2018.
The Residence Inn chain is a subdivision of Marriott International Inc., which operates a number of hotels, including Sheraton, Fairfield Inn, SpringHill Suites and others including the namesake Marriott chain.
Neil Thompson, the manager of the other Residence Inn in Winston-Salem, said his hotel is owned by a different management company and was not affected by anything going on with the North Point Residence Inn.
