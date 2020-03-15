GREENSBORO — The old gray barn dominates the edge of the Sedgefield Showgrounds, an equestrian center that has held riding events since the 1920s.
More than 17 acres of open ground with three riding rinks hidden from a Walgreens pharmacy just across the street, the center is a touch of genteel rural living that many residents in this area would like to preserve.
But it also symbolizes the changing landscape near the Groometown Road area neighborhoods that surround the site.
Affordable Housing Management has asked Greensboro City Council to rezone and annex most of the 17 acres where it hopes to build up to 220 affordable apartments. The owners of the showgrounds are eager to sell the property and end their involvement, Affordable Housing Management's representatives say.
The council will consider the requests and hold a public hearing at its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 31 at the Melvin Municipal Office Building. The meeting had been set for Tuesday but was rescheduled amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
Raigen Stiefel is one of a group of residents who say they don't oppose affordable housing but they don't want to see the barn torn down and a cluster of apartments built because they believe the showgrounds should be preserved for its historic local significance. They also believe the scores of children that will live at the apartments could add to an already crowded local school system in the Ragsdale school district.
It will also create a busier intersection at Groometown and Vandalia roads, where a Walgreens and Food Lion occupy one corner. But Stiefel said traffic is not the residents' biggest worry.
"People don't like the traffic, I agree," she said. "But that's an inconvenience. That's not really an issue. The issue is losing something that is unique."
Stiefel also spoke at last month's meeting of the Greensboro Zoning Commission, which recommended the rezoning to the City Council. The council must approve the rezoning and annexation before any change can be made.
Stiefel told the commission: "We don’t believe a three-story apartment complex is consistent with what is going on in that neighborhood. We are absolutely not opposed to the apartment housing. But there’s so much land in Greensboro I was wondering why it needs to happen on that lot with that historical significance and those school districts that are already overloaded."
Samantha Cherry, a horse enthusiast, told the commission the end of the showgrounds would be a loss to the riding community.
"We’ve been riding there since we were kids, many of us," she said. "It was the first place I ever rode a horse. As a terrified and shy child it was a place I felt safe."
But David Levy, executive director of Affordable Housing Management, said his nonprofit company provides necessary affordable housing and that the owners of the 17 acres are eager to sell the property.
"The owners are no longer interested in having the property as a horse showplace," Levy said at the Feb. 17 Zoning Commission meeting. "Whether we buy and develop the property or not, the owners are going to sell this property. They’ve reached out to other people who might be interested in continuing as showgrounds and they’ve not gotten any responses."
Several neighbors, however, told the commission they still hope they can raise enough money to buy the grounds.
Neighbors and other residents have a passionate love for the showgrounds, a touch of the country in a suburban community.
For most of the 20th century, Sedgefield Hunt had based its hunts at the showgrounds.
Area resident Kelly Haithcock, who is opposed to the rezoning, compiled a history of the showgrounds using a variety of articles and books that referred to events and participants at the venue.
She wrote that Sedgefield Stables and Showgrounds, as it was originally known, was built along with the Sedgefield Country Club community and promoted as an amenity along with the golf course.
The first barn was built in 1927, she wrote, with a new barn added in 1940.
Nationally ranked riders regularly participated in events at the venue, she wrote, and college equestrian teams from around the region still ride in events there. They include, Haithcock reported, clubs from UNCG, High Point University, Elon University, Wake Forest University and N.C. A&T.
"This property brings value to the lives of so many people that travel from near and far to take advantage of this beautiful stable and showground," Haithcock wrote.
Housing advocates, however, say the site is ideal for providing desperately needed affordable housing in Greensboro.
Affordable Housing Management has built more than 1,700 affordable apartment units and currently manages 10 Greensboro projects with 400 apartment units.
Brett Byerly, a key leader for Greensboro housing nonprofits and executive director of the Greensboro Housing Coalition, spoke at the Zoning Commission's hearing in February.
He said Levy's company builds high-quality apartments that will be welcomed by the 26,000 people in the city who spend more than 30% of their income on housing.
"This is gonna help 220 of them," Byerly told the commission. "It doesn’t sound like a whole lot. But ask those 220 who are gonna live in these units."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.