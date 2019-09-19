Sandra J. Doran has been voted in as the 21st president of Salem Academy and College by Salem’s board of trustees.
Doran, who has been the interim president for the past 14 months, has agreed to serve an additional two-year term as Salem’s president.
“Dr. Doran assumed the interim presidency of Salem Academy and College with the specific charge from the Board of Trustees to stabilize and then reinvent our institution,” said McDara P. Folan III, chairman of the board of trustees. “Sandy has worked tirelessly with the board, our faculty, our students and the Winston-Salem business and civic communities to return Salem to its rightful place of prominence in education.”
Folan praised Doran for the level of financial transparency she has brought to Salem and for balancing the institution’s operating budget.
He spoke of how the board is pleased with her accomplishments in recent months, saying that board members “wanted her in place as Salem’s 21st president while they complete strategic planning for both Salem Academy and Salem College.”
“We feel that President Doran’s continued leadership is critical as we continue our focus on institutional stability and financial sustainability and create a bold plan for our future.”
He added that Doran is working with representatives of the board, alumnae and faculty to create strategic plans aimed at defining and guiding the future of both Salem Academy and College.
Doran said she is humbled by the support she has received from the Salem community, its faculty, staff, students, alums as well as the greater Winston-Salem community.
“We have successfully worked together to position Salem for a bright future,” Doran said.
Salem Academy and College, which was founded in 1772, is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States, college officials said. The college and academy have a combined enrollment of about 1,100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.