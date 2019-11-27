A volunteer from Samaritan Ministries in Winston-Salem will be honored during a segment during the third hour of “Good Morning America” airing at 1 p.m. today on WXLV ABC-45.
Josephine “Chop Chop” Truesdale, 69, has been a volunteer working in the Samaritan kitchen for nine years now, since retiring from Winston-Salem State University, where she handled food preparation.
Before that, she overcame drug addiction herself. “After I got clean from drugs, I said, I want to come help others,” she said. “You have to learn to give to people, and help someone else that’s in need.”
She has been a valued member of the Samaritan community for “her years of devotion and service to our hungry and homeless neighbors,” said Alex Jarrell, marketing and community relations director for Samaritan Ministries.
“She once walked in the very footsteps of our guests, overcame homelessness and now shares her gift of cooking with others,” Jarrell said. “She truly embodies Samaritan’s mission and fills the prep space with endless amounts of hard work, joy and love.”
Her service came to the attention of “GMA,” which was looking for volunteers to honor on the show. And they arranged to fly her up to New York, where the show is taped.
“I never rode on a plane,” said Truesdale on Monday as she was taking a break from her work in the kitchen. She added that she was not nervous about the prospect.
As part of the commemoration, Samaritan’s Soup Kitchen Prep Station is being dedicated in her honor, which is being kept secret from Truesdale until it is revealed on today’s episode.
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer are the hosts of “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke,” as the show’s third hour is known.
