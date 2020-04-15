Salvation Army divisions throughout the Triad will be working with WGHP/Fox 8 Thursday for a virtual telethon to raise money for local relief efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The telethon will run for 13 hours, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a staff of Salvation Army volunteers from Winston-Salem, High Point, and Greensboro, using social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines, including Zoom virtual meeting technology. Donors will be able to call a centralized hotline number, 336-821-3698, starting at 6 a.m. Thursday. Portions of the telethon will air on WGHP during the day.
"The Salvation Army helps in so many ways," said Jim Himes, the general manager of WGHP, "and making a donation for their local efforts here at home is especially important right now."
All money pledged during the telethon will be processed by the Salvation Army's national headquarters and distributed locally throughout the Piedmont Triad community.
