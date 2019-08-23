HIGH POINT — The Salvation Army of High Point shelter and office remain closed this weekend after Thursday night's thunderstorms caused more roof damage to both.
The Center of Hope Family Shelter and administrative and social services offices at 301 W. Green Drive had closed Monday after flash flooding and a clogged drain sent 4 to 6 inches of water into the building.
More than 30 people had to be moved to a temporary shelter.
AfterDisaster's cleanup of the damage will likely continue through next week, a news release said.
The Salvation Army of High Point will offer limited Emergency Financial Assistance services from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave.
The Salvation Army welcomes donations of towels, washcloths, cleaning supplies, garbage bags and bottled water, the release said.