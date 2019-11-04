The Salvation Army of High Point has reopened a portion of its building, closed since Aug. 19 by flash-flood damage, to help families in need of financial and food assistance. The Center of Hope Family Shelter remains closed as workers replace sheetrock, install new flooring, repair roof damage and paint. At the 301 W. Green Drive family life center, food assistance is offered from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Rent assistance will be offered Nov. 11 and 18, and utility assistance on Nov. 25. For information on The Salvation Army of High Pint’s emergency assistance programs, visit www.tsahighpoint.org or call 336-881-5400. Families seeking shelter assistance should contact Partners Ending Homelessness (336-553-2715) or call United Way’s 2-1-1 line.

