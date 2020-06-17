Erin Blakley, the owner of The Glass Door Salon and Spa, says she has exceeded the state requirements for reopening her personal-care business amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I took it further than we what were supposed to do,” Blakley said. “That was the right action to protect myself, my staff and my guests.”
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order on May 20 that eased the restrictions on nonessential businesses in Phase Two of his plan to reopen the state’s economy. These businesses were allowed to reopen on May 22.
Cooper’s order contained six measures that personal-care business must follow, including limiting their customers to 50% of their capacity, limiting the number of people in businesses so patrons can stay 6 feet apart and requiring employees and customers to wear masks.
The furniture inside these businesses must be cleaned and disinfected between each customer, according to the state requirements.
The N.C. Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners has the same requirements for personal-care businesses. The board licenses cosmetologists, manicurists, estheticians and natural hair-care stylists
Blakley said she has implemented other measures as well at her salon on West Fourth Street.
Customers must wait in their vehicles rather than in the salon, and she and her four other employees serve one customer at a time, Blakley said. The customers maintain social distancing of 8 feet rather than 6 feet.
Customers are provided disposable masks and hand sanitizer, she said. The masks are attached with surgical tape to the customers’ cheeks and noses to help the stylists work on their hair.
Customers also sign a waiver stating they haven’t been exposed to the virus and they don’t have any symptoms, Blakley said. Those symptoms include coughing, colds, fevers and sore throats.
“We ask customers if they are sick, don’t come in,” Blakley said. “It’s a risk to yourself and my staff.”
Monique Parks, the owner of Monique Michelle The Studio, reopened her business June 2 on Trade Street.
Parks has faced many challenges since her business closed in mid-March amid the pandemic, she said.
Parks, who has a daughter, has limited money to buy supplies to reopen her business as she has recently begin receiving her unemployment benefits, she said.
Parks owes $1,700 in back rent for two months for her salon, but her home mortgage payments have been deferred for three months, Parks said.
“There are lot of clients who want to come in, but at the end of the day, you already know that you will not have 100% of your clients returning,” Parks said.
Many local hair salons are dealing with additional expenses in adhering to the state requirements to reopen, Parks said.
“We can’t control how the virus will be taken care of,” Parks said. “It’s frustrating. It’s overwhelming.
“I have to figure out if I can take care of my home or my business,” Parks said. “It’s scary.”
Nancy Nguyen, the owner of the Nail Cafe on Jonestown Road, said she is following the state requirements at her business.
“We try the best we can,” Nguyen said. “And it worked out very good.”
Customers must call her business before they arrive, and they must wear masks before they are treated by her manicurists, Nguyen said.
“If the salon’s employees see a customer not wearing a mask, we give them one before they enter the nail salon,” she said.
The Nail Cafe and the Oval Office Barber Shop on West Fourth Street also check their customers’ temperatures, said Nguyen and Carlos Carvana, the owner of the barbershop.
“No mask, no service,” Carvana said. “I wear an N95 mask. It’s kind of tough to breathe, but it protects me.”
Carvana has multiple sclerosis, and he’s concerned that the coronavirus could harm him, he said.
“I have to be very careful,” Carvana said.
Carvana manipulates the masks that his customers wear when he is cutting their hair around their ears, he said.
“If I’m doing a beard, it’s impossible for a client to have a mask,” Carvana said. “That’s why we check their temperature to make sure everything is OK.”
Dominique Walker, the owner and barber at Touch of Art Hair Studio on West Fifth Street, said he also is following the state requirements as he operates his business. Customers make appointments for haircuts, and they wear masks inside of his shop, Walker said.
Walker also wears a mask. He expects his business to return to normal by early July.
“People are still scared to go outside,” Walker said.
