The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to put a quarter-cent sales tax increase to support higher teacher pay on the ballot for next March.
When voters go to the polls on March 20 to take part in political primary voting, they will also get a chance to give a thumbs up or thumbs down on the sales tax increase.
If approved, officials predict the tax would raise around $13 million, money that would be sent on to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for higher supplement pay for educators.
Officials have estimated that the schools need $12 million to raise supplemental pay by an amount that would put the county among the top five school systems for teacher pay in the state.
The extra $1 million would go for other educational needs.
The current sales tax rate is 6.75% The increase would raise that to 7%
The resolution approving the tax referendum includes provisions that seem geared to making sure that people understand that the tax is meant to go toward education.
Because of the way the law is written that authorizes the tax vote, the county cannot commit the money raised to education - even though that is what commissioners intend.
To take that into account, the resolution gives the commissioners the right to revise the wording of the ballot question to include a commitment to spend the money on education, should the N.C. General Assembly pass legislation allowing that.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education had voted Tuesday to endorse the referendum approved by the board of commissioners Thursday afternoon.
The only question that came up during discussion was what to do should the county get itself in a financial bind in the future.
Commissioner Don Martin said he wanted to make it clear that the county would always spend the proceeds of the quarter-cent tax increase on the schools.
But Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt said that she didn't want to raise the prospect that the county would make up any future gap in supplement funding, should the tax fail deliver during an economic downtown.
Martin said that was not what he meant, but Whisenhunt said he was causing confusion. The spat didn't slow the board from making a unanimous decision.
The answer to this ballot question is a hard and fast no way. Our property taxes just went up and now the hands are back out again. Lets stop spending money on extracurricular activities and spend the money that is already budgeted more wisely. BTW, where is the money from the lottery going? No new taxes, period.
