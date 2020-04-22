Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation plan to close a lane of Salem Parkway, formerly known as U.S. 421, during business hours through Monday.

The right-hand lane of the northbound freeway is set to close between South Main Street in Kernersville (Exit 224) and Linville Road (Exit 228) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through April 27.

This closure is needed for crews to safely work on grading and paving interchange loops as part of the ongoing Winston-Salem Northern Beltway project.

Drivers should slow down when approaching this stretch of U.S. 421 North, be mindful of the crews at work and expect slight delays due to the lane reduction. They may also use N.C. 66, Interstate 40 and U.S. 52 as alternative routes to avoid Business 40 during the closures.

