Work crews will be busier than normal around Salem Parkway this week as they begin putting down the final layer of asphalt on many sections of the freeway and road crossings.
State highway officials say it will take several weeks to do all the paving, which will take place in phases to avoid road closures.
The reduction in traffic because of coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders will allow workers to carry out their jobs during daylight hours, said Larry Shaver, the resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here.
“The traffic volume is so low that we should not have problems with capacity,” Shaver said. Paving will be done one lane at a time to keep traffic flowing.
“There will be some times when we are working on the outside lane when we will have to temporarily close the ramp as the paving equipment is passing it,” Shaver said.
One major section of Salem Parkway won’t be getting the final coat of pavement just yet: Because temporary supports still block a section of the freeway at the Green Street pedestrian bridge, there will be no final coat applied between Fourth Street and the Salem Parkway bridge over Brookstown Avenue.
Shaver said the paving crews can’t simply skip the immediate area at the Green Street bridge because that would create a seam in the pavement there which highway engineers would like to avoid having.
“Sometimes they create a little bump and we don’t want to take that chance,” Shaver said.
Because the bridge over Brookstown is concrete, that will allow paving to be done from Brookstown to the west end of the freeway project near the Fourth Street bridge.
That still leaves plenty of pavement to put down: In addition to paving the freeway east from the Brookstown bridge, pavers will be working on the exit ramps, on both sides of all the downtown bridge crossings, Peters Creek Parkway near the new bridge there, and even down at the intersection of Academy Street and Peters Creek Parkway.
Also, Brookstown Avenue as it passes under Salem Parkway will need a top coat of asphalt.
Shaver said some of the work at the downtown bridges will involve milling off old pavement before putting down new asphalt.
“When we do milling up around First Street it will tear out some of the traffic signal loops,” he said. “We have to have a crew to put that back in before we pave, because we don’t want to have to cut the asphalt.”
Shaver said crews will start the paving work at Academy and Peters Creek. Downtown, one paving crew will be working on the cross streets that pass over Salem Parkway, while the other will be out on the freeway itself.
Meanwhile, crews are still at work changing signs, installing ornamental fencing, working on the multi-use path that will run alongside the freeway and other tasks.
Salem Parkway was known as Business 40 when a mile-long section of the freeway downtown closed for a complete renovation on Nov. 17, 2018.
The closure of Business 40 clogged other downtown streets and, over time, led to complaints from business owners that their sales suffered because customers were staying away.
With downtown streets empty because of the coronavirus pandemic, those days seem far away, Shaver said.
