Salem College and Forsyth Technical Community College have agreed to a plan that will allow Forsyth Tech graduates to pursue bachelor's degrees at Salem College.

Under the plan, Forsyth Tech students who received associate degrees in the arts, science and applied science with at least a 2.0 GPA will be eligible to enroll at Salem College, Forsyth Tech said in a news release.

In most cases, up to 60 hours of transfer credit will be accepted, Forsyth Tech said. Salem College will maintain a part-time coordinator of transfer admission on Forsyth Tech’s campus one day each week.

Salem College initially will offer bachelor's degrees in integrative studies to Forsyth Tech students who meet admission requirements, Forsyth Tech said.

Forsyth Tech has a similar agreements with N.C. A&T State University and UNC Greensboro.

