Salem Academy and College has announced its preliminary plan that enables its nearly 1,100 students to return to campus this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The plan announced Friday outlines measures for the students’ health and safety along with the schools’ faculty members and staff, the academy and college said in a statement.
“We realize the importance of personal interactions in the educational experience,” interim President Susan Henking said in the statement. “Our team has been working extremely hard to create this plan, which is based on local, state, and federal public health guidance. We are consulting with medical experts as we finalize the details”
The plan is called “Salem Ready, Salem Strong.”
Classes for both the all-female high school and college will start as scheduled on Aug. 26. All students will be required to complete COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which include having their temperatures checked and participating in daily health screenings.
Students and employees at the academy and college will be required to practice hand-washing and social distancing, and wear masks or cloth face coverings when they are around other people and where safe physical distancing is difficult to maintain, the institutions said.
For Salem College, all classes will be delivered in a hybrid (partially online and partially in classroom) or online format to promote social distancing and rapid transition to remote learning as needed.
Salem Academy will present modified classrooms for its students that promotes social distancing and safety. Faculty members at the academy are preparing to provide both hybrid (partially online and partially in-class) and online instruction should a rapid transition to virtual learning be required, the schools said.
To prevent exposure to the coronavirus resulting from Thanksgiving break travel, in-person instruction for the academy and college will end before the start of Thanksgiving break, and the fall semester will be completed remotely, the institutions said. Thanksgiving Day is Nov. 26.
“This is a complicated process,” Henking said. “In the coming weeks, Salem will finalize details surrounding the fall plan to return to campus.”
In early July, the academy and college will provide more information about the plan on its website, Henking said.
“We all must bear in mind, however, that the pandemic may change locally and globally as the summer and fall progress,” she said. “Salem is also making contingency plans that cover a variety of scenarios we may confront throughout the next school year.”
Salem Academy and College, which was founded in 1772, is the oldest educational institution for girls and women in the United States.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.