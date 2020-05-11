Salem Academy and College has named one of its college vice presidents to be its interim leader.
The private college for women and high school for girls announced Monday that Susan Henking will serve as interim president as Salem searches for a permanent leader.
Henking is currently the interim vice president for academic and student affairs and dean of the college, a role she had held since January 2019.
Henking served as the last president of Shimer College, a private liberal arts college that was merged into another private college in Illinois in 2017. She’s also professor emerita of religious studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in New York. She taught at the private institution for more than 20 years and held several administrative roles, including chairwoman of the religious studies department, interim dean of the faculty and acting provost.
A Duke University graduate, Henking earned her doctorate in religion and psychological studies from The University of Chicago Divinity School.
McDara Folan III, chairman of Salem’s board of trustees, called Henking “highly qualified” in a statement announcing her appointment.
“Susan cares deeply about Salem’s students and faculty and will be able to transition to interim president with an uninterrupted flow of outstanding leadership for Salem Academy and College,” he said.
Henking will take over the school of about 1,040 students from Sandra Doran, who is leaving Salem on June 1 after two years. Doran announced in February that she will become president of Bay Path University, a private institution in Longmeadow, Mass., on June 30.
In her brief tenure as Salem’s president, Doran led a fundraising campaign that exceeded its $10 million goal and resolved several financial issues that led Salem’s accrediting agency to put the school on probation for 18 months. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges removed Salem from probationary status in December and deemed the college to be in full compliance with its financial standards.
Salem on Monday also announced a temporary replacement for Henking.
Richard Vinson, currently the college’s associate vice president for academic affairs, will serve as the interim vice president of academic and student affairs. Vinson has worked at Salem since 2008 and also serves as dean of undergraduate studies, registrar and professor of religion.
Salem is looking for a permanent president but hasn’t announced a timetable for that search.
