Officials in Rural Hall and Tobaccoville will consider renewing their annexation agreement that calls for neither municipality to annex areas next to the other town’s boundaries.
Under the proposal, the town of Rural Hall would not annex areas west of its boundaries, and the village of Tobaccoville would not annex areas east of their boundaries.
In January 2000, the municipalities initially agreed to the annexation’s provisions, a document shows.
The new agreement is the right approach for both municipalities, Mayor-elect Tim Flinchum of Rural Hall said.
“As the annexation agreement indicates, establishing an annexation boundary enhances orderly planning by both towns as well as the residents and property owners in the areas of possible future annexations,” Flinchum said in an email. “Rural Hall has a great working relationship with the village of Tobaccoville.
“The annexation agreement provides clarity to as to which areas each respective municipality may expand into in the future,” Flinchum said. “That way we are working together as neighboring municipalities and not against each other.”
The initial agreement has served its purpose “by allowing for orderly planning by both municipalities and the residents and property owners in areas adjacent to each municipality,” said Dan Corder, the village administrator of Tobaccoville. “It also has enhanced communication between Rural Hall and Tobaccoville regarding annexation.”
Tobaccoville Mayor Mark Baker also said that proposed agreement is appropriate.
“We have a great relationship and want to continue this agreement in the future,” Baker said.
The Rural Hall Town Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 regarding annexation, a town document says. The hearing will be held in its Town Hall at 423 Bethania-Rural Hall Road in Rural Hall.
The Tobaccoville Village Council will consider the proposed agreement at its meeting on Dec. 5 at its Village Hall, at 4260 Tobaccoville Road in Tobaccoville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.