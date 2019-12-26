A lumber truck driver lost control of his vehicle Thursday morning while heading down the mountain on southbound U.S. 421 near the Wilkes and Watauga line, according to the State Highway Patrol.
The lumber truck, registered to a company in Randolph County, was driven by Loyd Brown, said Trooper Joshua Cockerham. Brown was exceeding the truck speed limit of 35 mph when his brakes burned out and he lost control, Cockerham said.
“A witness had him going over 60,” Cockerham said, “He was loaded down completely.”
Brown, who is in his 60s, steered his truck onto a runaway ramp near the Wilkes and Watauga County line, the last ramp going down the mountain, Cockerham said.
After hitting the ramp, the truck turned over and the lumber crushed the cab, pinning Brown inside, Cockerham said. First-responders freed Brown from the cab, and a medical helicopter took him to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Cockerham said.
Brown appeared to be in OK condition, and he was alert and talking before being airlifted. Cockerham said Brown was sent to the hospital to see if he had internal injuries.
Brown will be cited for speeding, Cockerham said. The crash closed U.S. 421 in both directions for most of Thursday morning.
