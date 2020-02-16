You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Rules of the Roundabout

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Rules of the Roundabout

More roundabouts are being built on area roads, because transportation officials say they are safer than intersections and do a better job of keeping traffic moving than stop signs and signals. However, they can be confusing to drivers not used to them. Here’s what you need to know when you’re approaching a roundabout.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News