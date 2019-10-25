A Ruffin man was arrested Friday on five counts of disclosing private images/adult.
John Keith Lee, 41, disclosed images of intimate parts of an individual “with the intent to demean, humiliate, or cause financial loss,” according to arrest documents.
The images were uploaded to two websites on more than one occasion on separate dates, and, according to one of the charges, were sent to another individual.
“This disclosure occurred without the consent of the victim,” stated the arrest documents. The offenses occurred between Sept. 6, 2019, and Thursday.
Lee is in the Forsyth County jail. His secured bond is set at $50,000. His court date is Nov. 14.
