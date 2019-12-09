Deputy County Manager Ronda Tatum is retiring Dec. 20 after 26 years with Forsyth County government.
Tatum was the first woman to become an assistant manager for county government here and the first woman and African American to hold the position of budget and management director.
Tatum said she’s had offers to go elsewhere over the years, but that she is glad she chose to stay and make her career here.
“I enjoy the people I work with,” she said. “I know the commissioners and where they are coming from. It’s been more like a family to me than anything else. If I’d left, I don’t know if I’d have gotten the opportunities I’ve gotten here.”
Tatum is a native of Statesville and graduated summa cum laude from Winston-Salem State University. Tatum also holds a degree from High Point University and a master’s degree from UNC Chapel Hill.
Tatum interned for Winston-Salem city government in grad school. Before she came to Forsyth County, she worked as a management analyst with Decatur, Ga., and as a budget analyst in Catawba County. She came to work for Forsyth County in 1993. After working in several positions, she became budget director in 2009, assistant county manager in 2014 and deputy county manager in 2018.
Tatum oversaw the consolidation of the Public Health and Social Services departments for the county, and she currently acts as the health and human services director for the county.
