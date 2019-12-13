Coliseum Drive crash

Winston-Salem Fire Department rescue workers cut open the roof of a car Friday morning to rescue a woman trapped inside. The woman was driving on Coliseum Drive when she was rear-ended, causing her car to hit a tree and roll over onto its side in the median.

 Winston-Salem Fire Department

A car crash Friday morning on Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem sent one woman to the hospital with minor injuries after her car rolled over, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin.

The woman was driving in a red Nissan when she was rear-ended, Gauldin said, causing her to lose control, with her vehicle before turned on its side in the median. The crash is not weather related, Gauldin said.

Gauldin said he initially called the wreck in to emergency communications at 8:24 a.m. because he drove up on the scene almost immediately after it happened. 

Because the vehicle ended up on its side, the woman was entrapped, Gauldin said. A fire department rescue crew cut the roof of the vehicle open to get the woman out.

Forsyth County EMS took the woman to the hospital, where she'll be treated for minor injuries, Gauldin said.

"Basically she was shaken up," Gauldin said.

The fire department cleared the seen around 9:10 a.m. However, Winston-Salem police remain on scene to investigate.

