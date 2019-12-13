WSFD fire units E1, E8, L1, RS1, S3 and B3 on scene of a motor vehicle crash with patient entrapped in vehicle. Rescue operations are underway for patient access. Use caution in the area due to traffic congestion. #wsfire.138 pic.twitter.com/6wG78cW0aN— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) December 13, 2019
A car crash Friday morning on Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem sent one woman to the hospital with minor injuries after her car rolled over, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Gauldin.
The woman was driving in a red Nissan when she was rear-ended, Gauldin said, causing her to lose control, with her vehicle before turned on its side in the median. The crash is not weather related, Gauldin said.
Gauldin said he initially called the wreck in to emergency communications at 8:24 a.m. because he drove up on the scene almost immediately after it happened.
Because the vehicle ended up on its side, the woman was entrapped, Gauldin said. A fire department rescue crew cut the roof of the vehicle open to get the woman out.
Forsyth County EMS took the woman to the hospital, where she'll be treated for minor injuries, Gauldin said.
"Basically she was shaken up," Gauldin said.
The fire department cleared the seen around 9:10 a.m. However, Winston-Salem police remain on scene to investigate.
