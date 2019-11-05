CLEMMONS — Two council members who were voted out of office two years ago during a heated campaign will return to the Clemmons Council.
Mike Rogers and Mary Cameron, the target of a "Stop the Median" campaign two years ago, won two of three seats in Tuesday's nonpartisan election. Chris Wrights will return for his second term. He was the top vote-getter with 1,623 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
Rogers came in second with 1,203 votes and Cameron got 1,147 votes, enough to edge incumbent P.J. Lofland, who had 1,112 votes.
In the mayor's race, incumbent John Wait beat former public works director Larry Kirby 1,331 to 1,042 votes.
Wait won his first term in 2017, backed by a group of Clemmons residents who were opposed to a median on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. The N.C. Department of Transportation has since decided to build a median from Interstate 40 to Stadium Road, instead of a longer median that would extend to U.S. 158. The design of the median and intersections improvement are still being studied.
A political newcomer two years ago, Wait said he has worked to introduce himself to the community during his first term.
"I wanted to show people that I'm someone who is interested in the best for Clemmons no matter what," said Wait, an attorney. "And I think I've done a good job of that."
The election results mean Wait will be overseeing a council that includes two people he opposed two years ago — Rogers and Cameron.
Wait doesn't have a vote but he sets the agenda and oversees the meetings.
"My biggest accomplishment over the last two years is making sure that Clemmons local government does not resemble anything like the state or federal governments. We've had debates but they've been respectable and that's something I'm very proud of that," Wait said. "That'll be my focus moving forward."
Cameron, who served on the council for 24 years before she was voted out in 2017, said she will have no issue working with Wait.
"The mayor has a very specific role, and the council has a very specific role, and if everything stays in those parameters, everything is going to be fine," she said.
She said she looks forward to working with a council that also includes Michelle Barson and Scott Binkley, both of whom were elected in 2017.
"I think it makes a good combination. Any organization is enhanced when you have diversity, whether it's race, gender, experience or whatever," Cameron said.
Because she was the lowest vote-getter, Cameron will serve a two-year term.
Wrights said he thinks voters responded to his campaign for a number of reasons.
"There's a lot of push for the younger generation to lead, to step up and get involved," said Wrights, 36. "Clemmons campaigns tend to get ugly and I try to steer clear from the mud-slinging, and I think people tend to respect that. But I've been there for four years, and I like to think that I've done a good job."
Matt Moger finished 877 votes and Allen Daniel had 616. Mike Combest decided not to run for re-election.
