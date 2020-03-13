The CINCH World’s Toughest Rodeo has canceled its March 20-21 event in Winston-Salem at Joel Coliseum as well as its show on March 29 in Raleigh.
“We are deeply saddened by this decision but believe it is in the best interest of our contestants, contract personnel, and fans. In the ever-changing circumstances across the country, the safety and well-being of everyone involved in our event is our top priority,” Joel Coliseum stated in a press release.
Ticketholders may obtain refunds at their respective point of purchase.
