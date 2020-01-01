Shontell Robinson has been promoted to the position of assistant county manager of Forsyth County, officials said this week.
Officials said that after a nationwide search, Robinson emerged as the top candidate for what they called an important leadership position, one that oversees the consolidated health and social services department and supports the Health and Human Services Board.
On Dec. 18, the HHS Board approved the county manager’s recommendation to appoint Robinson to the position.
Robinson previously served as the county’s human resources director, a position she had held since 2014. She has more than 20 years’ experience in human resources. Her new position became effective Wednesday.
Robinson succeeds Deputy County Manager Ronda Tatum, who retired last month after a career in local government budget and management spanning 30 years, with 26 of those years spent in Forsyth County.
Tatum is credited with many accomplishments during her tenure with the county, including interim leadership roles as the governing boards of the Social Services and Public Health departments merged into their current consolidated structure.
Phil Seats, who chairs the Health and Human Services Board, said he and other board members welcome Robinson to her new leadership role.
“We expect Shontell will be a key figure in the evolution of Health and Human Services in Forsyth County,” he said.
County Manager Dudley Watts said he was deeply appreciative of Tatum’s dedication and service to the County, and believes that Robinson is exceptionally qualified to continue the efforts to improve the complex systems that impact citizens.
“Ronda has been a really outstanding deputy county manager, and we’ll miss her.” said County Commissioner Chair David Plyler. “Shontell’s been a terrific human resources director, and she’s a fantastic choice to be the next assistant county manager.”
