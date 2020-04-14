The N.C. Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has appointed Robert M. Williams as warden of Forsyth Correctional Center in Winston-Salem.
Prior to his promotion, Williams had worked as the associate warden for programs at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury since 2012, the N.C. Department of Public Safety said.
As warden, Williams oversees the operations at the male, minimum custody prison in Winston-Salem that offers job training, education and self-improvement programs to its inmates. The prison has capacity for 248 inmates.
"Warden Williams is a top-notch leader with deep knowledge of the corrections profession and the programs offered to prepare offenders for their reentry to society on the completion of their sentences," said Todd Ishee, the state's commissioner of prisons. "He is an excellent addition to our team of wardens who work hard to provide safety and security to the staff, offenders and the general public."
A 28-year veteran within the state public-safety department, Williams began his career in 1992 as a correctional officer at the former Henderson Correctional Center, which closed in 2002, the agency said.
Williams moved through the ranks as a case manager and classification coordinator before to his promotion to associate warden at Piedmont Correctional, the department said.
Williams earned an associate degree in business administration from Mitchell Community College and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the UNC Greensboro. He also completed Peak Performance training through the Department of Public Safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.