People who live in Winston-Salem largely describe themselves as happy with the city and happy with the services they get from city government.
That’s with the exception of road conditions and how well the city deals with demolishing vacant and trashed properties.
A survey by an outside consulting firm that sampled more than 1,000 city residents found that satisfaction with city services rated 13% above the U.S. average and 11% above the regional average, with 63 percent of the respondents saying they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the overall quality of services provided in the city.
But only 37% percent of the people responding to the survey expressed similar levels of satisfaction with the maintenance of city streets and sidewalks. 42% of the people responding said they were dissatisfied, and 22% were neutral on the subject.
West Ward Council Member Robert Clark called for more spending on roads when he heard the results of the survey during a committee meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council this week.
“You can call it what you want, but it is potholes, street maintenance and sidewalks,” Clark said. “The only way to resolve it is to spend more money there. And that is a budget issue we need to address next March.”
A company called ETC Institute carried out the survey last spring, administering it by mail and online to a randomly selected sample of households. The seven-page survey took 15 to 20 minutes to complete.
Voters here approved $61 million in street and sidewalk bonds in 2014, and another $44 million in 2018, in both cases approving what city leaders called an effort to make up for years of deferred maintenance.
Although the bonds have paid for new road and sidewalk construction, they haven’t hired more workers.
“I have a sinkhole on Warwick Road that has had cones around it for six or seven months,” Clark said. “We have got to have more crews, and write down when we get the call and when we fix it. And it can’t be six months, it needs to be four to six weeks.”
Dawn Davis of ETC, presenting the results, said the survey was able to get at least 100 responses from each of the city’s eight wards. The survey did a good job of mirroring local racial and ethnic mixes and had an about equal number of male and female respondents.
Davis said 84% of the people surveyed said the city was an excellent or good place to live, with only 6% rating the city below average or poor.
Another question showed 77% rating the city an excellent or good place to raise children, with 9% disagreeing.
One low mark was the availability of jobs, with only 43% calling themselves satisfied or better. 23% said the job situation here was unsatisfactory.
There was also skepticism over whether taxpayers were getting their money’s worth: 27% were dissatisfied, while 45% were either satisfied or very satisfied.
Drilling down into the numbers, officials said that street maintenance was the top concern relating to city streets and sidewalks. People also complained about the amount of traffic congestion on city streets and difficulty in parking downtown.
Another sore spot was in the city’s record of demolishing nuisance properties: Only 22% of city residents were satisfied, while only 35% were satisfied with the city’s efforts in forcing trash cleanup on private properties.
Overall, 43% of residents were satisfied or very satisfied with the city’s housing and code enforcement.
Also joining the housing concerns was a 25% satisfaction rate with the city’s housing rehabilitation programs.
Bonds for housing improvements, although not in massive amounts, have been part of the two bond issues voted on by city residents in 2014 and 2018.
The 2014 bond issue saw voters approve $10 million in housing bonds, including $6 million for housing rehabilitation and $4 million in assistance targeted to neighborhoods.
The 2018 referendum saw the passage of almost $12 million in neighborhood revitalization bonds.
Residents expressed the highest levels of satisfaction with the fire department’s fire and medical responses: 87 percent were at least satisfied, and only 1% dissatisfied.
Police services, trash collection and water and sewer services were other areas getting very high marks. 76% rated police services at least satisfactory. Only 8% were dissatisfied with police services.
A large chunk of people were neutral on some services, perhaps because they rarely use them: around 40 percent of those responding were neutral on city buses, code enforcement and permitting and inspection services.
But in those categories, more than twice the number of people were satisfied or greatly satisfied with the service, compared to those dissatisfied.
For instance, 10% of the people were very satisfied with the bus system and another 29% satisfied, for an overall approval rate of 39%. Only 18% were dissatisfied, with the rest, 44%, neutral.
Although people are happy with police service overall, people in Winston-Salem said they don’t feel as safe as people responding to surveys in other cities.
Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said her department is working to build greater trust in the community, and that the effort could reduce both crime and the fear of crime.
Police hold regular “trust talks” to encourage open communication between citizens and police.
“We are very pleased with the relationships and partnerships that we are creating with our community members, and we encourage our community to call us when our services are needed,” Thompson said.
The survey found that 79% of respondents found city employees professional or courteous, and that 66% found it easy to reach the person they needed.
When council members discussed the results of the survey in committee, South Ward Council Member John Larson said surveys should continue so that the city can see if it makes improvements. Council members were also asking city officials to break out the numbers by ward.
Scott Tesh, the director of the city’s Office of Performance and Accountability, said the survey allows the city to focus on the tasks that need improvement.
“If we see specific areas where residents are not happy, we can see what we can do differently,” he said.
