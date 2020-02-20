SnowFeature

The American flag flies in front of the Reynolds Building as snow falls across Winston-Salem on Thursday.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Snow is expected to fall in Winston-Salem until around 8 p.m.

PHOTOS: February snowfall in Winston-Salem

The National Weather Service in Raleigh is now forecasting around 2 inches of snow to accumulate in the area. In Winston-Salem, snow is sticking to grass, plants and most elevated surfaces such as benches and road signs. 

Roads could be slippery this evening and into Friday morning, the weather service warns. There's also a danger that snow will melt during the day Friday before re-freezing Friday night on roads and overpasses, according to the weather service.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department advised residents to be mindful when heating their homes during the winter weather event, as house fires are most common during cold months.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments