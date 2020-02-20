Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
...ACCUMULATING SNOW IS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF CENTRAL NORTH
CAROLINA TODAY AND TONIGHT...
.PRECIPITATION OVERSPREADING THE AREA WILL CONTINUE TO TRANSITION
TO A WINTRY MIX OR MOSTLY SNOW THROUGH THE REST OF THE DAY.
PRECIPITATION WILL END LATE TONIGHT AS MOSTLY SNOW FROM NORTHWEST
TO SOUTHEAST. ROADS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN TREACHEROUS IN MANY AREAS
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...A WINTRY MIX WILL BECOME ALL SNOW. TOTAL SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES, WITH ISOLATED TOTALS OF 3 INCHES
ARE POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...NORTHERN AND CENTRAL PIEDMONT OF NORTH CAROLINA.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 AM EST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE COMMUTE THIS EVENING AND FRIDAY
MORNING.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS COULD EXTEND
INTO FRIDAY MORNING WHERE HIGHER SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OCCUR AND
WHERE SLUSHY OR ICY SPOTS LINGER.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR NORTH CAROLINA CAN BE OBTAINED BY
VISITING DRIVENC.GOV.
&&
The American flag flies in front of the Reynolds Building as snow falls across Winston-Salem on Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh is now forecasting around 2 inches of snow to accumulate in the area. In Winston-Salem, snow is sticking to grass, plants and most elevated surfaces such as benches and road signs.
Roads could be slippery this evening and into Friday morning, the weather service warns. There's also a danger that snow will melt during the day Friday before re-freezing Friday night on roads and overpasses, according to the weather service.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department advised residents to be mindful when heating their homes during the winter weather event, as house fires are most common during cold months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.