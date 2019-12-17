crash

Winston-Salem police tweeted this photo Tuesday morning with the message that Reidsville Road is closed in both directions near Old Greensboro Road due to a crash.

 Winston-Salem police photo

A section of Reidsville Road was temporarily closed Tuesday morning due to a severe traffic crash, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers diverted traffic around and away from the 4000 block of Reidsville Road, police said. The crash left at least one person with serious injuries, police said.

Police did not provide any details on the circumstances around the crash. The road reopened around 10:40 a.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments