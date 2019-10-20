Update: U.S. 52 is now open, the Winston-Salem police said.
Two lanes going northbound and one lane going southbound on U.S. 52 are all blocked after a crash involving a tractor trailer, the Winston-Salem police said in a news release.
Winston-Salem police responded to a report of the crash at 12:20 p.m. Sunday. The crash happened on U.S. 52 near University Parkway.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and decide on a different route. WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner, reported that the road closure will be until 5 p.m. Sunday.
