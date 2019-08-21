Road closures on U.S. 421 and on U.S. 52 will have some drivers heading for detour routes this weekend, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
U.S. 421 will close in both directions at Peace Haven Road for the demolition of the old Peace Haven Road bridge.
The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, with U.S. 421 scheduled to reopen at the location as late as 6 a.m. Sunday.
While the road is closed, northbound traffic (actually heading west at that point) will have to exit at Peace Haven Road and cross over that road at the intersection to get back onto U.S. 421.
Southbound through traffic will exit at Lewisville-Clemmons Road and travel to Interstate 40 to carry on.
Local traffic heading to Jonestown or Peace Haven roads will take the same exit and turn left onto Peace Haven Road.
Highway officials said that drivers should watch for temporary traffic patterns and should expect some delays during the work.
The closure on U.S. 52 affects the exit loop from U.S. 52 south to Business 40. The loop will close at 10 p.m. Friday so that repairs can be carried out. The loop will be closed until the new concrete cures and strengthens, which could be late Saturday or early Sunday.
Motorists wanting to use the exit will be detoured to get off at Research Parkway, where they can head back north to get on Business 40 traveling east.