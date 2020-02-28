The 22nd anniversary of the RiverRun International Film Festival will open with films featuring Kristen Scott Thomas and Terry Gilliam, and close with a comedy-drama starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis. The festival runs March 26 to April 5.
In all, audiences will be able to choose among 77 feature films and 96 shorts from 42 countries, including films with such familiar faces as Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz ("Standing Up, Falling Down"), Jesse Eisenberg and Ed Harris ("Resistance"), and Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche ("The Truth"). Documentaries will include such subjects as Johnny Cash's first wife, the death of Eric Garner, transgender depictions on film and television, and the occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973.
Opening night, on March 26, will have two options for audiences: "Military Wives," a narrative about a group of military spouses who form a choir while their partners are away serving in Afghanistan, and "He Dreams of Giants," a bittersweet documentary about director Terry Gilliam's decades-long quest to make a film based on the story of Don Quixote, facing seemingly-endless complications along the way.
Gilliam, a veteran of the Monty Python comedy group, recently stirred controversy with comments about the #MeToo movement, which he described as a "witch-hunt," and joked that he wanted to be considered a "black lesbian in transition."
"We were aware of those (comments), certainly," said Rob Davis, the executive director of RiverRun. "But this is a documentary about the making of his film. It's a very well-made documentary telling the story of a film.
"It is not directed by him, it is about him and one of his films. That's where we came at it from. It certainly doesn't mean we agree with him."
The closing night film of the festival is the comedy-drama "Dream Horse," in which Collette plays a Welsh bartender who recruits her friends and neighbors to invest in a racehorse.
The films in this year's festival were chosen from more than 2,000 submissions, a new record for the festival, according to program manager Mary Dossinger.
"We believe in pushing boundaries and highlighting new cinematic forms while providing a platform for filmmakers in all stages of their careers to connect directly with audience members and have those important conversations about our world and the human experience," she said.
Anne Serling, one of the daughters of Rod Serling, will appear at the festival for a spotlight on her father's screenplays, which will include screenings of "Planet of the Apes," "Requiem For a Heavyweight," "Patterns" and "Seven Days in May." She will speak at two of the screenings, for "Patterns" and "Requiem," both of which are big screen adaptations of scripts Serling originally wrote for television.
Tom Burman, one of the lead makeup artists behind the original "Planet of the Apes" will also attend, screening the documentary "Making Apes: The Artists Who Changed Film." Ava Thompson, the grand-niece of North Carolina legend Ava Gardner, will speak at the screening of "Seven Days in May," along with Lynell Seabold, director of the Ava Gardner Museum.
Another group of movies will look at "Art on Film," with documentaries about the works of Richard Estes, Ai Weiwei, Weldon Irvine, Howard Finster and more. Other sections include Global Currents, with a mix of narratives and documentaries from around the world; NC Stories, focusing on filmmakers and stories from North Carolina; and the community outreach "Films With Class" program.
Most movies in the festival will be screened in Winston-Salem, including some screenings at a new location for the festival, Marketplace Cinema. Some movies will also be shown at RED Cinemas in Greensboro.
A "Family Day" event on March 28 will include free screenings of the Saturday Morning Cartoons package, the 2008 animated film "Fly Me to the Moon" at Marketplace, and an outdoor screening of the 1985 film "The Goonies" at Bailey Park.
The festival will also include free panels, including the annual "Pitch Fest," a look at the state of North Carolina Filmmaking, Anne Serling discussing her father and his legacy, a look at dogs in the movies, a discussion of film restoration with Grover Crisp, an expert from Sony Pictures Entertainment, and more.
Crisp will be one of this year's Master of Cinema Award recipients, as will Tom Burman and his wife Bari Dreiband-Burman, also a makeup expert; Gigi Perreau, a former child actor who appeared in 40 motion pictures and was one of the first 50 recipients of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; and filmmaking couple Tony Bill and Helen Bartlett, whose film "Untamed Heart" will be screened. Krisha Fairchild, who stars in the movie "Freeland" that will be shown during this year's RiverRun, will receive a Spark Award.
Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. March 4 at the Stevens Center box office. All regular screenings for the festival are $12 for adults and $10 for students, with $6 matinees Monday through Friday before 5 p.m. Ticket packages are also available. For more information on films and tickets, go to riverrunfilm.com/ or call 336-721-1945.
