Five-year old Nayeliz Garcia scoured a large, white board for a capital “K” in class recently at Bolton Elementary School.
After looking left to right, she spotted the red magnet letter in the upper left corner of the board.
Then she placed it at the bottom, along with other letters and numbers that Michele Kelley, a teacher assistant, had asked that she show her.
“Very good,” Kelley said.
Nearby, Jayden Hernandez, Benjamin Roberts, Allison Garcia and Aiden Gomez, all age 4, sat around a table, smiling broadly as they created pink slime. To make the sticky matter with their teacher, Christina Heiner, the children used Borax detergent booster, water, food color and glue.
“See how it falls right off your fingers?” Heiner said, as the children grabbed handfuls of the slippery matter.
All five children were among more than 500 children who participated this summer in two Pathway transition programs — Pathway to K and Pathway to One — at nine schools throughout the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system. In addition to Bolton, the programs were held at Old Town, Gibson, Griffith, Kimberley Park, Petree, Smith Farm, Kernersville and Speas elementary schools.
The transition programs give rising kindergarten and first-grade students extra time to develop the academic and social skills they need to be successful on the first day of school. Transportation and meals are provided to students.
The programs have an integrated curriculum, meaning they include science, math and STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — with a heavy focus on literacy skills.
“This year, our attendance is the highest it’s ever been in both programs,” said Kelley Bendheim, the interim program manager for Project Impact and the liaison between the school district and Project Impact.
The programs are paid for by Project Impact, a community initiative and nonprofit aimed at providing additional operating money to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to address student achievement gaps.
"If Project Impact did not provide this funding there would be no Pathway summer programs," said Kelley Bendheim, the interim program manager for Project Impact and the liaison between the school district and Project Impact." Project Impact is imperative to the work that we do here in the district."
The goal is for Project Impact to raise $45 million overall through donor funds and local and national foundations over a six-year endeavor. So far, the non-profit has raised more than $25 million.
“Not only do they fund these summer programs but they also fund the work of the (WS/FCS) Office of Early Learning,” Bendheim said.
She said that the nonprofit focuses on pre-K expansion, extended learning opportunities such as the two Pathway summer programs and family engagement, as well as professional development for teachers.
This year, Project Impact provided $584,802 for the Pathway summer programs.
Learning
Elizabeth Noell is the director of Pathway to One and Miranda Rich is the director of Pathway to K.
Pathway to K started in summer 2016. The idea for the program grew out of the local Ready Schools Committee that included stakeholders from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Smart Start of Forsyth County
Pathway to K focuses on four areas of development — social and emotional, physical, cognitive, and language, said Vanessa Osborne, transition coordinator in the Office of Early Learning for the school district.
Children learn such things as how to identify feelings, how to make friends, cut with scissors, solve problems and tell stories, Osborne said.
Kelley Bendheim, the interim program manager for Project Impact and the liaison between the school district and Project Impact, said that Pathway to K gives children their “first experience with school and you are doing it before they begin kindergarten, so you are setting them up for success before they enter the door on that first day of school.”
Bendheim said the program is doing well because it gives parents the opportunity to engage in the work.
She also attributed the program’s success to the fact that transportation was provided for the first time this year for Pathway to K, and to the way the school day is outlined.
“We have intentional focuses on early childhood development and that includes academic, and social and emotional development,” Bendheim said.
Although Pathway to One has always had transportation services, this is the first year, transportation has been offered for Pathway to K.
In 2018, Pathway to One came online for rising first-graders.
Noell said the vision was to create “a summer program that would address the needs of our kindergartners to bridge the gap during the summer for their reading foundational skills needed.”
She said that kindergarten is where children begin their journey of being able to read.
“If we don’t continue that practice during the summer, they typically come back to first grade a little behind where they left kindergarten,” Noell said
She said that the classes are small and there is an abundance of resources for the children, including specially designed reading games.
“We also have the ability to train our teachers to support the children in this type of program,” Noell said. “There is none other like it in the state.”
Family engagement is a big part of both programs.
“We show them how to help their child and coach them through any homework they (children) might get, just remind them of the opportunities that are around them on a daily basis to be able to integrate literacy and math into their conversations and their activities with children at home,” Osborne said.
Bendheim said that the programs also enable parents to start developing relationships early with the schools and teachers.
Thursday was the last day of the summer transition programs before school starts on Aug. 26. Classes were held for 15 days last month.
For the last day of school, students were treated to a “Books A Palooza” in which they each received 10 free books of their choice along with other educational goodies. The items were put in backpacks, provided by East Winston Missional Network, a group of Methodist churches.